Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Please enter a search term.
by: Ron Rhodes
Posted: Apr 12, 2023 / 11:59 AM CDT
Updated: Apr 12, 2023 / 11:59 AM CDT
Today— Plenty of Sun.. Warm.. SW 5-15.. High 75-90
Tonight— Mainly Clear.. Chilly.. SW/SE 2.. Low in the mid 40s
Tomorrow— Sun & Clouds.. SW 5-15.. High 75-80
Learn more about NASA’s new spacesuit and the best kids space toys to inspire future astronauts.
To make sure the things you ship arrive at their intended destination, they need labels that are clearly printed, securely attached and weather-resistant.
If you want to enjoy an aboveground pool without the hassle of complex assembly, an easy-set pool is the perfect solution.