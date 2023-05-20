Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Please enter a search term.
by: Ron Rhodes
Posted: May 20, 2023 / 09:59 PM CDT
Updated: May 20, 2023 / 09:59 PM CDT
Today— Plenty of Sun.. Pleasant.. NE 5-10.. High in the mid 70s
Tonight– Clear.. Chilly.. N 3.. Low 50-55
Tomorrow— Sun & Clouds.. Pleasantly Warm.. NE 5-10.. High Around 80
While only officially declared a national holiday in 1971, the first known Memorial Day took place in 1866, a year after the Civil War.
Pin frogs were developed in Japan where they’re called “kenzan.” They’re used in ikebana, a Japanese art form of arranging flowers.
It’s important to keep dogs cool when it’s hot out, not just so they’re comfortable, but to prevent heatstroke, which is often fatal.