**Excessive Heat Warning for most of the tristate until 8 PM CDT**

Today— Sun & Clouds.. Few Showers & Storms.. Hot & Humid.. WSW 5-15.. High 97

Tonight— More Clouds.. Scattered Showers & Storms Overnight.. SW/NW 5-10.. Low 75

Tomorrow— Scattered Showers & Storms in the Morning.. Isolated Severe.. Clearing.. Becoming Less Humid by Evening.. NW 5-10.. High 93