Today— Clouds to Sun.. Few Showers & Thundershowers I the Morning, Mainly SW.. Very Humid.. SSE 5-10.. High 85-90
Tonight— Some Clouds.. Muggy.. NE/E 5.. Low Around 70
Tomorrow— Sun & Clouds.. Spotty Showers.. Very Humid.. SE 5-10.. High Around 90
by: Ron Rhodes
Posted:
Updated:
Today— Clouds to Sun.. Few Showers & Thundershowers I the Morning, Mainly SW.. Very Humid.. SSE 5-10.. High 85-90
Tonight— Some Clouds.. Muggy.. NE/E 5.. Low Around 70
Tomorrow— Sun & Clouds.. Spotty Showers.. Very Humid.. SE 5-10.. High Around 90