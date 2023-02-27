Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
by: Ron Rhodes
Posted: Feb 27, 2023 / 12:02 PM CST
Updated: Feb 27, 2023 / 12:02 PM CST
Today— Clouds & Some Sun.. Morning Storms.. Very Windy.. S/W 20-35.. High Around 70
Tonight— Some Clouds.. Breezy.. W/NW 20-10.. Low 40-45
Tomorrow— Sun & Clouds.. Mild.. NW/SE 5-10.. High Around 60
