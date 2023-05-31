Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Please enter a search term.
by: Ron Rhodes
Posted: May 31, 2023 / 08:38 AM CDT
Updated: May 31, 2023 / 08:38 AM CDT
Today— Sun & Clouds.. Scattered Showers.. SSE 5-10.. High 85-90
Tonight– Some Clouds.. Few Showers Ending.. SE 3.. Low in the mid 60s
Tomorrow— Sun & Clouds.. Few Showers.. ESE 5-10.. High 85-90
Turn your yard or patio into a welcoming place to gather with these backyard fire pit ideas.
When it comes to planning the perfect lazy Sunday, it comes down to two factors: setting the time aside and finding activities that help you relax.
Some barbecue-specific gadgets, food storage tools, and outdoor furniture and shelters can go a long way in helping you prepare for a summer cookout.