by: Ron Rhodes
Posted: May 24, 2023 / 11:46 AM CDT
Updated: May 24, 2023 / 11:46 AM CDT
Today— Sun & Clouds.. Warm.. NNE 5-15.. High in mid 80s
Tonight– Few Clouds.. Mild.. ENE 3.. Low 55-60
Tomorrow— Sun & Clouds.. Breezy & Cooler.. NE 10-20.. High 75-80
