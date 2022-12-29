Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
by: Ron Rhodes
Posted: Dec 29, 2022 / 11:43 AM CST
Updated: Dec 29, 2022 / 11:44 AM CST
Today— Clouds & Some Sun.. Few Showers.. Windy & Warmer.. S 15-25.. High 55-60
Tonight— More Clouds.. Rain Increasing.. Breezy.. S 10-20.. Low Around 50
Tomorrow— Mostly Cloudy.. Rain Likely.. Heavy at Times.. SSE 5-15.. High in the mid 50s
