by: Ron Rhodes
Posted: Jun 14, 2023 / 08:37 AM CDT
Updated: Jun 14, 2023 / 08:37 AM CDT
Today— Sun & Clouds.. Few Showers. Warmer.. W 5-15.. High in the mid 80s
Tonight– Mainly Clear.. WSW 5.. Low 60-65
Tomorrow— Plenty of Sun.. Hot.. W 5-10.. High Around 90
