Today— Sun & Clouds.. Windy & Warm.. S 15-25.. High Around 75-80

Tonight— More Clouds.. Very Windy Overnight.. Rain Moving in Before Daybreak.. SSE 20-30, Gusts 40+.. Low Around 60

Tomorrow— Morning Clouds & Rain Giving Way to Some Sun.. Rain Ends by Early Afternoon.. Very Windy in the Morning, Tapering in the Afternoon.. SSW 20-30.. High 65-70