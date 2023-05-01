Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Please enter a search term.
by: Ron Rhodes
Posted: May 1, 2023 / 12:04 PM CDT
Updated: May 1, 2023 / 12:04 PM CDT
Today— Clouds & Some Sun.. Few Showers.. Windy & Cool.. W 15-25.. High 55-65 (NE to SW)
Tonight— Some Clearing.. Breezy & Chilly.. W 10-20.. Low in the mid 40s
Tomorrow— Sun & Clouds.. Windy.. W 15-25.. High 60-65
The expecting mother will need diapers and bottles, but she will also need comfy maternity clothes to wear throughout her pregnancy or a maternity pillow.
Dog and cat antibiotics are medications prescribed by a veterinarian that can help treat a bacterial infection. They’re not meant to treat viruses, however.
To get a pair of high-waisted jeans that are as comfortable as they are fashionable, find a pair with added elastane, Lycra or spandex.