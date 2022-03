**Wind Advisory until 7PM CDT**

Today— Clouds & Some Sun… Showers & Storms… Possibly Severe Late Afternoon & Early Evening.. Windy & Warm.. S 15-30, Gusts up to 50 mph… High 75-80

Tonight— Storms Ending in the Evening.. Some Cleaning Overnight.. Breezy.. SW/W 10-20.. Low in the mid 40s

Tomorrow— Clouds & Some Sun.. Few Showers.. Breezy & Chilly.. W 10-20.. High in the low 50s