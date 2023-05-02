Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
by: Ron Rhodes
Posted: May 2, 2023 / 12:05 PM CDT
Updated: May 2, 2023 / 12:05 PM CDT
Today— Sun & Clouds.. Windy.. W 15-25.. High 60-65
Tonight— Clearing.. Chilly.. W/NW 10-15.. Low Around 40
Tomorrow— Plenty of Sun.. Not as Windy.. Warmer.. NW 5-15.. High in the mid 60s
