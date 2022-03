Today— Mostly Cloudy.. Scattered Showers.. Windy & Cooler.. SSW 15-25… High 57-63 (Around Midday)

Tonight— Plenty of Clouds.. Few Showers.. Windy & Chilly.. SW 15-25…. Low Around 40

Tomorrow— Clouds & Some Sun.. Few More Showers.. Breezy & Chilly.. SW/W 10-20.. High Around 50