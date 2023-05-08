Severe Storm WATCH for Most of the Tri-State until 11pm (Except Dubois, Perry, Hancock, & Ohio Counties)​

EVENING:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing (More Numerous Across Western Kentucky – Possibly Severe).  Temps Falling thru the 70s.  Sunset 7:47

OVERNIGHT:  Scattered Showers/T’Showers Ending Early, then Some Clearing.  Mild with Lows 58-63.  Sunrise 5:45

TUESDAY:  Becoming Mostly Sunny.  Highs 76-79.  Winds N 5-15

TUE NIGHT:  Becoming Partly Cloudy.  Lows 50-56 (Northeast to Southwest…53-55 in the Evansville Metro).

WEDNESDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Highs 78-81.  Winds E 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart