Severe Storm WATCH for Most of the Tri-State until 11pm (Except Dubois, Perry, Hancock, & Ohio Counties)​​

EVENING: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing (More Numerous Across Western Kentucky – Possibly Severe). Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 7:47

OVERNIGHT: Scattered Showers/T’Showers Ending Early, then Some Clearing. Mild with Lows 58-63. Sunrise 5:45

TUESDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny. Highs 76-79. Winds N 5-15

TUE NIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy. Lows 50-56 (Northeast to Southwest…53-55 in the Evansville Metro).

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs 78-81. Winds E 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart