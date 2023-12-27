EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers.  Not too Chilly with Temps Falling thru the 40s.  Sunset 4:37

OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Rain/Snow Showers.  Lows 29-34.  Sunrise 7:05

THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Rain/Snow Showers (Best Chance North of I-64).  Highs 40-43.  Winds SW/W 5-15

THU NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain Showers Increasing & Changing to Snow Showers (Coating Possible by Daybreak Mainly on the Grass).  Not too Cold with Lows 30-35.

FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Snow Showers Diminishing to a Few Rain Showers After Noon.  Highs 40-43.  Winds W 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart