EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers. Not too Chilly with Temps Falling thru the 40s. Sunset 4:37

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Rain/Snow Showers. Lows 29-34. Sunrise 7:05

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Rain/Snow Showers (Best Chance North of I-64). Highs 40-43. Winds SW/W 5-15

THU NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain Showers Increasing & Changing to Snow Showers (Coating Possible by Daybreak Mainly on the Grass). Not too Cold with Lows 30-35.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Snow Showers Diminishing to a Few Rain Showers After Noon. Highs 40-43. Winds W 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart