EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers. Breezy with Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 8:02

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Thunder Possible). Warm with Lows 64-67. Sunrise 5:32

THURSDAY: Clouds with Some Sun at Times along with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible in the Afternoon). Windy with Highs 71-77 (Northeast to Southwest…74-75 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S 15-25

THU NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers. Lows 56-58.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers. Cool with Highs 66-71. Winds S/NW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart