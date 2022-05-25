EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers.  Breezy with Temps Falling thru the 70s.  Sunset 8:02
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Thunder Possible).  Warm with Lows 64-67.  Sunrise 5:32
THURSDAY:  Clouds with Some Sun at Times along with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible in the Afternoon).  Windy with Highs 71-77 (Northeast to Southwest…74-75 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S 15-25
THU NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers.  Lows 56-58.
FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers.  Cool with Highs 66-71.  Winds S/NW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart