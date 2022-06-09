EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 8:12

OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Lows 57-63 (Southeast to Northwest…60-61 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:27

FRIDAY: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers Developing (Thunder Possible). Pleasant with Highs 72-79 (Northeast to Southwest…78-79 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SSW 5-10

FRI NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Ending Early. Lows 57-63 (East to West…Around 61 in the Evansville Metro).

SATURDAY: Some Clearing with Spotty Showers Developing. Highs 81-84. Winds V 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart