EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Temps Falling into the 60s.  Sunset 8:12
OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing.  Lows 57-63 (Southeast to Northwest…60-61 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:27
FRIDAY:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers Developing (Thunder Possible).  Pleasant with Highs 72-79 (Northeast to Southwest…78-79 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SSW 5-10
FRI NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Ending Early.  Lows 57-63 (East to West…Around 61 in the Evansville Metro).
SATURDAY:  Some Clearing with Spotty Showers Developing.  Highs 81-84.  Winds V 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart