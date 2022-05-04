EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy.  Cool with Temps 60-55.  Sunset 7:44
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy.  Lows 50-54.  Sunrise 5:49
THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Mainly Across the Southwest Half of the Tri-State After Noon).  Highs 62-76 (Northwest to Southeast…70-71 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds ENE 5-15
THU NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Mainly Across the Southwest Half of the Tri-State).  Mild with Lows 58-61.
FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Mainly Across Southwest Indiana/Northwest Kentucky thru Mid-Afternoon).  Breezy with Highs 65-75 (West to East…68-73 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart