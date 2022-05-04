EVENING: Mostly Cloudy. Cool with Temps 60-55. Sunset 7:44

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lows 50-54. Sunrise 5:49

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Mainly Across the Southwest Half of the Tri-State After Noon). Highs 62-76 (Northwest to Southeast…70-71 in the Evansville Metro). Winds ENE 5-15

THU NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Mainly Across the Southwest Half of the Tri-State). Mild with Lows 58-61.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Mainly Across Southwest Indiana/Northwest Kentucky thru Mid-Afternoon). Breezy with Highs 65-75 (West to East…68-73 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart