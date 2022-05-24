EVENING:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Moving into Mainly Western Kentucky.  Temps Falling into the 60s.  Sunset 8:01
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers.  Warm with Lows 64-67.  Sunrise 5:32
WEDNESDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible in the Afternoon).  Windy with Highs 78-85 (81-82 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE/S 15-25
WED NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers.  Warm with Lows 64-65.
THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible in the Afternoon East of US 41).  Breezy with Highs 73-75.  Winds S 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart