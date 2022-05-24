EVENING: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Moving into Mainly Western Kentucky. Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 8:01

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers. Warm with Lows 64-67. Sunrise 5:32

WEDNESDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible in the Afternoon). Windy with Highs 78-85 (81-82 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE/S 15-25

WED NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers. Warm with Lows 64-65.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible in the Afternoon East of US 41). Breezy with Highs 73-75. Winds S 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart