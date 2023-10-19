EVENING:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers.  Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 6:07

OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers (More Numerous East of US 41) Ending Late.  Lows 48-53.  Sunrise 7:03

FRIDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds (More Clouds East/More Sun West).  Windy with Highs 62-69 (Northeast to South…67-68 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W/NW 15-25

FRI NIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Lows 43-50 (East to West…48-49 in the Evansville Metro).

SATURDAY:  Becoming Mostly Sunny.  Windy with Highs 70-76 (Northeast to South…74-75 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/NW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart