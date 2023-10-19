EVENING: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers. Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 6:07

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers (More Numerous East of US 41) Ending Late. Lows 48-53. Sunrise 7:03

FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds (More Clouds East/More Sun West). Windy with Highs 62-69 (Northeast to South…67-68 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W/NW 15-25

FRI NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Lows 43-50 (East to West…48-49 in the Evansville Metro).

SATURDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny. Windy with Highs 70-76 (Northeast to South…74-75 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/NW 15-25

