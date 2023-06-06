EVENING: Partly Cloudy & Hazy. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:10

OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers Moving into Areas Mainly Northeast of Evansville. Lows 59-64. Sunrise 5:27

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers (Thunder Possible) Increasing during the Morning (More Numerous North & East of Evansville), then Ending as they Diminish & Push Away to the South After Noon followed by Some Clearing. Pleasant with Highs 73-81 (South to North…73-78 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNE 5-10

WED NIGHT: Clearing. Cool with Lows 52-55.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs 78-82. Winds NNE 5-15

