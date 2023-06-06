EVENING:  Partly Cloudy & Hazy.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:10

OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers Moving into Areas Mainly Northeast of Evansville.  Lows 59-64.  Sunrise 5:27

WEDNESDAY:  Scattered Showers (Thunder Possible) Increasing during the Morning (More Numerous North & East of Evansville), then Ending as they Diminish & Push Away to the South After Noon followed by Some Clearing.  Pleasant with Highs 73-81 (South to North…73-78 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNE 5-10

WED NIGHT:  Clearing.  Cool with Lows 52-55.

THURSDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Highs 78-82.  Winds NNE 5-15

