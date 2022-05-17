EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 7:56

OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Lows 58-61. Sunrise 5:37

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms Moving in during the Morning (Isolated Severe Storm Possible), then Diminishing by Afternoon followed by Some Clearing with a Few More Showers/Storms Developing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible – Highest Chance Across Western Kentucky). Windy with Highs 79-85 (Northeast to Southeast…81-82 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/SW 15-25

WED NIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers (More Numerous Across Western Kentucky). Mild with Lows 61-66. THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers. Breezy & Warm with Highs 85-91 (Northeast to Southeast…88-89 in the Evansville Metro). Winds V 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart