EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Temps Falling thru the 70s.  Sunset 7:56
OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing.  Lows 58-61.  Sunrise 5:37
WEDNESDAY:  Scattered Showers/Storms Moving in during the Morning (Isolated Severe Storm Possible), then Diminishing by Afternoon followed by Some Clearing with a Few More Showers/Storms Developing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible – Highest Chance Across Western Kentucky).  Windy with Highs 79-85 (Northeast to Southeast…81-82 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/SW 15-25
WED NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers (More Numerous Across Western Kentucky).  Mild with Lows 61-66. THURSDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers.  Breezy & Warm with Highs 85-91 (Northeast to Southeast…88-89 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds V 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart