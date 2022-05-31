EVENING:  Mainly Clear.  Warm with Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:07
OVERNIGHT:  Becoming Partly Cloudy.  Warm with Lows 67-72.  Sunrise 5:29
WEDNESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Developing Mainly After Noon (Isolated Severe Storm Possible).  Humid with Highs 85-92 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 87 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/NW 5-15
WED NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms, Weakening After Sunset.  Lows 62-68 (North to South…66-67 in the Evansville Metro).
THURSDAY:  Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Moving to the Southeast & Ending After Noon.  Cool with Highs 73-77.  Winds SW/N 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart