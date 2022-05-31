EVENING: Mainly Clear. Warm with Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:07

OVERNIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy. Warm with Lows 67-72. Sunrise 5:29

WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Developing Mainly After Noon (Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Humid with Highs 85-92 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 87 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/NW 5-15

WED NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms, Weakening After Sunset. Lows 62-68 (North to South…66-67 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY: Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Moving to the Southeast & Ending After Noon. Cool with Highs 73-77. Winds SW/N 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart