SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with waves of off and on showers and storms. Humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers gradually diminish. Partly cloudy with lows 65-70.

LABOR DAY: More clouds than sun. Scattered showers and storms possible. Humid highs in the low to mid 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Lows in the upper 60s.