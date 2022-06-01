EVENING:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible).  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:07
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Diminishing.  Lows 64-67.  Sunrise 5:29
THURSDAY:  Gradual Clearing from Northwest to Southeast with Scattered Showers (Mainly Southeast of Evansville) Ending.  Highs 75-80.  Winds NW 5-15
THU NIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Lows 54-59.
FRIDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Pleasant with Highs 78-82.  Winds NNW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart