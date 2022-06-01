EVENING: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:07

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Diminishing. Lows 64-67. Sunrise 5:29

THURSDAY: Gradual Clearing from Northwest to Southeast with Scattered Showers (Mainly Southeast of Evansville) Ending. Highs 75-80. Winds NW 5-15

THU NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Lows 54-59.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant with Highs 78-82. Winds NNW 5-15

