EVENING:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms Developing (Possibly Severe).  Mild with Temps Falling thru the 70s.  Sunset 6:40

OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms (More Numerous Across Western Kentucky) Diminishing.  Mild with Lows 62-67.  Sunrise 6:43

THURSDAY:  Some Clearing with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Best Chance Early Along & South of the Western Kentucky Parkway).  Highs 78-84 (Northeast to Southwest…81-83 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/N 5-10

THU NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Mild with Lows 58-65 (Northeast to South…61-63 in the Evansville Metro).

FRIDAY:  Becoming Mostly Sunny.  Warm with Highs 81-88 (Northeast to South…85-87 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NE 5

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart