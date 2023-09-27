EVENING: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms Developing (Possibly Severe). Mild with Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 6:40

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms (More Numerous Across Western Kentucky) Diminishing. Mild with Lows 62-67. Sunrise 6:43

THURSDAY: Some Clearing with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Best Chance Early Along & South of the Western Kentucky Parkway). Highs 78-84 (Northeast to Southwest…81-83 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/N 5-10

THU NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Mild with Lows 58-65 (Northeast to South…61-63 in the Evansville Metro).

FRIDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny. Warm with Highs 81-88 (Northeast to South…85-87 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NE 5

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart