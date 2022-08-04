EVENING:  Some Clearing with Scattered Showers Diminishing.  Temps in the 70s.  Sunset 7:56
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers.  Warm with Lows 70-72.  Sunrise 5:57
FRIDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers.  Very Humid with Highs 80-85.  Winds S 5-15
FRI NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Diminishing.  Warm with Lows 71-73.
SATURDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing.  Very Humid with Highs 84-90 (Northeast to Southwest…87-89 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SSW 5-15

