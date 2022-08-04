EVENING: Some Clearing with Scattered Showers Diminishing. Temps in the 70s. Sunset 7:56

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers. Warm with Lows 70-72. Sunrise 5:57

FRIDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers. Very Humid with Highs 80-85. Winds S 5-15

FRI NIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Diminishing. Warm with Lows 71-73.

SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing. Very Humid with Highs 84-90 (Northeast to Southwest…87-89 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SSW 5-15

