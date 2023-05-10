EVENING: Clouds Increasing. Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 7:49

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds. Lows 56-64 (Northeast to South…59-62 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:43

THURSDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Developing. Highs 73-81 (Northeast to Southwest…80-81 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE 5-15

THU NIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers. Mild with Lows 63-65.

FRIDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers. Breezy & Humid with Highs 80-84. Winds SSW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart