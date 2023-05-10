EVENING:  Clouds Increasing.  Temps Falling into the 60s.  Sunset 7:49

OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds.  Lows 56-64 (Northeast to South…59-62 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:43

THURSDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Developing.  Highs 73-81 (Northeast to Southwest…80-81 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE 5-15

THU NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers.  Mild with Lows 63-65.

FRIDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers.  Breezy & Humid with Highs 80-84.  Winds SSW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart