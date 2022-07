EVENING: Mainly Clear. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:14

OVERNIGHT: Clear. Lows 64-65. Sunrise 5:38

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds Developing. Highs 87-92. Winds NW 5-10

WED NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Lows 64-67.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs 85-92 (North to South…Around 89 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NW 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart