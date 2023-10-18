EVENING: Clouds Increasing. Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 6:09

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Narrow Line of Showers Moving in from the West After 1:00. Mild with Lows 54-57. Sunrise 7:02

THURSDAY: Few Showers Mainly East of US 41 Early, then Some Clearing with a Few More Showers (T’Shower Possible) Developing Later in the Afternoon (Best Chance East of US 41). Windy with Highs 65-73 (Northeast to South…72-73 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/W 15-25

THU NIGHT: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers (Best Chance North & East of Evansville). Lows 50-54.

FRIDAY: Clearing from West to East. Breezy with Highs 63-68. Winds WNW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart