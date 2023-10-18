EVENING:  Clouds Increasing.  Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 6:09

OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with a Narrow Line of Showers Moving in from the West After 1:00.  Mild with Lows 54-57.  Sunrise 7:02

THURSDAY:  Few Showers Mainly East of US 41 Early, then Some Clearing with a Few More Showers (T’Shower Possible) Developing Later in the Afternoon (Best Chance East of US 41).  Windy with Highs 65-73 (Northeast to South…72-73 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/W 15-25

THU NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers (Best Chance North & East of Evansville).  Lows 50-54.

FRIDAY:  Clearing from West to East.  Breezy with Highs 63-68.  Winds WNW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart