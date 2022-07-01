EVENING: Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers/T’Showers Mainly North of I-64. Warm with Temps Falling thru the 80s. Sunset 8:17

OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers/T’Showers Mainly Along/North of I-64. Warm with Lows 71-73. Sunrise 5:32

SATURDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing (More Numerous Along/South of the Ohio River After Noon when an Isolated Damaging Wind Gust is Possible). Humid with Highs 86-94 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 89 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNE 5-10

SAT NIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Diminishing. Warm with Lows 67-70.

SUNDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing (More Numerous Along/South of the Ohio River After Noon). Humid with Highs 84-91 (Northwest to Southeast…87-89 in the Evansville Metro). Winds ENE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart