EVENING:  Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers/T’Showers Mainly North of I-64.  Warm with Temps Falling thru the 80s.  Sunset 8:17
OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers/T’Showers Mainly Along/North of I-64.  Warm with Lows 71-73.  Sunrise 5:32
SATURDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing (More Numerous Along/South of the Ohio River After Noon when an Isolated Damaging Wind Gust is Possible).  Humid with Highs 86-94 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 89 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNE 5-10
SAT NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Diminishing.  Warm with Lows 67-70.
SUNDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing (More Numerous Along/South of the Ohio River After Noon).  Humid with Highs 84-91 (Northwest to Southeast…87-89 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds ENE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart