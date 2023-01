EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Showers Diminishing. Windy with Temps Falling into the 30s. Sunset 4:51

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Snow Showers (Dusting on Grass Possible). Breezy & Not too Cold with Lows 28-33. Sunrise 7:06

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Snow Showers (Dusting on Grass Possible) Diminishing. Windy with Highs 36-39. Winds NW/N 15-25

FRI NIGHT: Gradual Clearing. Lows 22-25.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 41. Winds N/S 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart