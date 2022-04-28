EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers Moving in from the West. Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 7:38

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers. Lows 51-57 (Northeast to Southwest…53-56 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:56

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers (Best Chance After Noon). Breezy with Highs 66-79 (North to South…73-75 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE 10-20

FRI NIGHT: Variable Clouds. Mild with Lows 58-64 (Northeast to Southwest…59-61 in the Evansville Metro).

SATURDAY: Clouds with Some Sun at Times. Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe) Moving in from the West Mainly Late in the Afternoon. Windy & Warm with Highs 76-80. Winds S 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart