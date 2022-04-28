EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers Moving in from the West.  Temps Falling into the 60s.  Sunset 7:38
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers.  Lows 51-57 (Northeast to Southwest…53-56 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:56
FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers (Best Chance After Noon).  Breezy with Highs 66-79 (North to South…73-75 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE 10-20
FRI NIGHT:  Variable Clouds.  Mild with Lows 58-64 (Northeast to Southwest…59-61 in the Evansville Metro).
SATURDAY:  Clouds with Some Sun at Times.  Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe) Moving in from the West Mainly Late in the Afternoon.  Windy & Warm with Highs 76-80.  Winds S 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart