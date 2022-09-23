EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Mainly North of the Ohio River.  Cool with Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 6:45
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers.  Lows 54-57.  Sunrise 6:40
SATURDAY:  Some Clearing with a Few Showers Mainly in the Morning.  Breezy with Highs 77-83 (East to West…81-83 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SSW 10-20
SAT NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Spotty Showers After Midnight.  Warm with Lows 59-63.  
SUNDAY:  Clearing with Spotty Showers in the Morning.  Windy with Highs 78-83.  Winds WNW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart