EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Mainly North of the Ohio River. Cool with Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 6:45

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers. Lows 54-57. Sunrise 6:40

SATURDAY: Some Clearing with a Few Showers Mainly in the Morning. Breezy with Highs 77-83 (East to West…81-83 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SSW 10-20

SAT NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Spotty Showers After Midnight. Warm with Lows 59-63.

SUNDAY: Clearing with Spotty Showers in the Morning. Windy with Highs 78-83. Winds WNW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart