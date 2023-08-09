EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Few Storms Possible Mainly Along & South of the Western Kentucky Parkway where an Isolated Severe Storm is Possible After 9:00).  Temps Falling thru the 70s.  Sunset 7:51

OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Diminishing.  Lows 67-70.  Sunrise 6:01

THURSDAY:  Gradual Clearing with Spotty Showers Early Southeast of Evansville.  Humid with Highs 79-87 (Northwest to South…84-86 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W/NW 5-10

THU NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 66-69.

FRIDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Hot & Humid with Highs 88-95 (North to Southwest…92-94 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SSW 5-10

