EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Few Storms Possible Mainly Along & South of the Western Kentucky Parkway where an Isolated Severe Storm is Possible After 9:00). Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 7:51

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Diminishing. Lows 67-70. Sunrise 6:01

THURSDAY: Gradual Clearing with Spotty Showers Early Southeast of Evansville. Humid with Highs 79-87 (Northwest to South…84-86 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W/NW 5-10

THU NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 66-69.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot & Humid with Highs 88-95 (North to Southwest…92-94 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SSW 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart