EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe) Increasing. Very Windy & Mild with Temps Falling thru the 60s. Sunset 7:12

OVERNIGHT: Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe) Ending Around Midnight, then Clearing. Very Windy & Not too Cold with Lows 45-49. Sunrise 6:36

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds in the Morning, then Some Clearing Later in the Afternoon. Very Windy & Chilly with Morning Highs 53-57, then Temps Falling. Winds SW/NW 20-30

SAT NIGHT: Clearing with Winds Diminishing. Cold with Lows 32-36.

SUNDAY: Sunshine with Increasing Clouds Late. Highs 60-64. Winds E/S 5-15

