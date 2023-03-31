EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe) Increasing. Very Windy & Mild with Temps Falling thru the 60s.  Sunset 7:12

OVERNIGHT:  Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe) Ending Around Midnight, then Clearing.  Very Windy & Not too Cold with Lows 45-49.  Sunrise 6:36

SATURDAY:  Increasing Clouds in the Morning, then Some Clearing Later in the Afternoon.  Very Windy & Chilly with Morning Highs 53-57, then Temps Falling.  Winds SW/NW 20-30

SAT NIGHT:  Clearing with Winds Diminishing.  Cold with Lows 32-36.

SUNDAY:  Sunshine with Increasing Clouds Late.  Highs 60-64.  Winds E/S 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart