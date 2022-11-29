EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Storms Increasing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible – Damaging Winds Main Concern though a Brief Spin-Up Tornado is Possible). Windy & Warm with Near Steady Temps 64-59. Sunset 4:31

OVERNIGHT: Showers/Storms Ending then Clearing. Very Windy with Lows 30-35. Sunrise 6:46

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Windy & Chilly with Highs 41-46. Winds W 15-25

WED NIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy. Very Cold with Lows 20-23.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Chilly with Highs 43-47. Winds NW/SE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart