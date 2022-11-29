EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Storms Increasing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible – Damaging Winds Main Concern though a Brief Spin-Up Tornado is Possible). Windy & Warm with Near Steady Temps 64-59.  Sunset 4:31
OVERNIGHT:  Showers/Storms Ending then Clearing.  Very Windy with Lows 30-35.  Sunrise 6:46
WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Windy & Chilly with Highs 41-46.  Winds W 15-25
WED NIGHT:  Becoming Partly Cloudy.  Very Cold with Lows 20-23.
THURSDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Chilly with Highs 43-47.  Winds NW/SE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart