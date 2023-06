THURSDAY: Scattered storms possible this afternoon. Humid, but not as hot. Highs range from the upper 70s to low 80s northeast, to the mid to upper 80s and low 90s southwest.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms diminish. Lows in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible. Some could be strong to severe. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat Advisory in effect through Friday evening.