EVENING:  Some Clearing.  Temps Falling thru the 40s. Sunset 4:31
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy with Patchy Fog.  Not too Cold with Near Steady/Slowly Rising Temps in the 40s.  Sunrise 6:46
TUESDAY:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Developing After Noon.  Windy & Warm with Highs 63-67.  Winds SE/S 15-25
TUE NIGHT:  Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing (Severe Storm Possible – Highest Chance South-Southwest of Evansville) then Ending Late Evening/Early Overnight followed by Some Clearing towards Daybreak.  Very Windy with Lows 32-38 (Northwest to Southeast…35-36 in the Evansville Metro).
WEDNESDAY:  Becoming Sunny.  Windy & Chilly with Highs 41-46.  Winds WNW 15-25  

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart