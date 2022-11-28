EVENING: Some Clearing. Temps Falling thru the 40s. Sunset 4:31

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy with Patchy Fog. Not too Cold with Near Steady/Slowly Rising Temps in the 40s. Sunrise 6:46

TUESDAY: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Developing After Noon. Windy & Warm with Highs 63-67. Winds SE/S 15-25

TUE NIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing (Severe Storm Possible – Highest Chance South-Southwest of Evansville) then Ending Late Evening/Early Overnight followed by Some Clearing towards Daybreak. Very Windy with Lows 32-38 (Northwest to Southeast…35-36 in the Evansville Metro).

WEDNESDAY: Becoming Sunny. Windy & Chilly with Highs 41-46. Winds WNW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart