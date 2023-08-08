EVENING: Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers Mainly North. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 7:52

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers Mainly North. Lows 65-69. Sunrise 6:00

WEDNESDAY: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe – Highest Chances Southwest of Evansville) Moving in from the West After Noon then Diminishing by Sunset. Breezy & Humid with Highs 81-87 (83-86 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SSW 10-20

WED NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing (Possibly Severe – Highest Chances Across Western Kentucky) then Ending Overnight with Patchy Fog Developing. Warm with Lows 69-72.

THURSDAY: Clearing. Humid with Highs 83-89 (Southeast to Northwest…85-86 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W/NW 5-15

