EVENING:  Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers Mainly North.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 7:52

OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers Mainly North.  Lows 65-69.  Sunrise 6:00

WEDNESDAY:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe – Highest Chances Southwest of Evansville) Moving in from the West After Noon then Diminishing by Sunset.  Breezy & Humid with Highs 81-87 (83-86 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SSW 10-20

WED NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing (Possibly Severe – Highest Chances Across Western Kentucky) then Ending Overnight with Patchy Fog Developing.  Warm with Lows 69-72.

THURSDAY:  Clearing.  Humid with Highs 83-89 (Southeast to Northwest…85-86 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W/NW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart