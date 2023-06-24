SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms after 2am. An isolated severe storm is possible. Lows 70-75.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear during the day, then increasing clouds during the afternoon. Showers and storms re-develop after 3pm, mainly southeast of Evansville. Some could be strong to severe. Hot and very humid, and windy, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Southwest winds 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Storms end with gradual clearing overnight. Not as warm or muggy with lows in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers possible, mainly northeast of Evansville. Highs in the mid 80s. West-northwest winds 10-20 mph.