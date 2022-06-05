MONDAY: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible. Highs in the mid 80s, then falling through the 70s during the day. Southwest winds 10-20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with showers and storms diminishing. Lows in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, with scattered showers and storms possible. Best chance for showers will be along and south of the Ohio River. Highs 80-85.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Showers end. Lows 60-65.