MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear early, then clouds increasing by daybreak Tuesday. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers and storms possible, mainly along and north of the Ohio River. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows around 60.

WEDNESDAY: Waves of scattered showers and storms possible. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.