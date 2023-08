SUNDAY: Morning showers diminish, mainly along and south of the Ohio River. Expect more sunshine over parts of Illinois and Indiana, with more clouds giving way to a little sun late in the day over western Kentucky. Highs in the upper 70s to middle 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, cooler and pleasant. Lows around 60.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine with cooler conditions. Highs 80-85. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.