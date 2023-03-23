Flood WATCH thru Friday Evening​​

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Storms Increasing Mainly Along/North of the Ohio River where an Isolated Severe Storm is Possible. Mild with Temps Falling thru the 60s. Sunset 7:05

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers, Increasing Across Western Kentucky. Mild with Lows 46-61 (Northwest to Southeast…51-55 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:48

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Highs 57-71 (Northwest to South…63-66 in the Evansville Metro). Winds E/SE 5-15

FRI NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Storms Increasing After Sunset (Severe Storm Possible – Highest Chances Across Western Kentucky), then Diminishing After Midnight. Windy & Mild with Lows 46-55 (Northwest to South…50-54 in the Evansville Metro).

SATURDAY: Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun with a Few Showers in the Morning East of US 41. Windy with Highs 55-68 (North to Southeast…59-60 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/W 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart