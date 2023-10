THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear early, then a few scattered clouds by daybreak Friday. Warm lows of 55-60.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with a broken line of showers and storms by the afternoon and evening. Warm and windy with highs around 80. South-southwest winds 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms possible. Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Spotty showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the low 60s. West winds 10-15 mph.