EVENING: Mainly Clear. Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 7:56

OVERNIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy. Lows 56-64 (Northeast to Southeast…59-60 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:37

FRIDAY: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing Mainly West of US 41 Late in the Afternoon. Highs 74-83 (Southeast to Northwest…79-81 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/SW 5-10

FRI NIGHT: Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing from West to East during the Evening, Ending After Midnight followed by Some Clearing. Lows 51-60 (Northwest to Southeast…57-59 in the Evansville Metro).

SATURDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny. Breezy with Highs 72-77. Winds N 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart