EVENING:  Mainly Clear.  Temps Falling into the 60s.  Sunset 7:56

OVERNIGHT:  Becoming Partly Cloudy.  Lows 56-64 (Northeast to Southeast…59-60 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:37

FRIDAY:  Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing Mainly West of US 41 Late in the Afternoon.  Highs 74-83 (Southeast to Northwest…79-81 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/SW 5-10

FRI NIGHT:  Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing from West to East during the Evening, Ending After Midnight followed by Some Clearing.  Lows 51-60 (Northwest to Southeast…57-59 in the Evansville Metro).

SATURDAY:  Becoming Mostly Sunny.  Breezy with Highs 72-77.  Winds N 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart