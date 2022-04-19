EVENING:  Increasing Clouds.  Chilly with Temps Falling into the 40s.  Sunset 7:30
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Spotty Showers.  Chilly with Lows 39-41.  Sunrise 6:08
WEDNESDAY:  Clouds Increasing with Showers/T’Showers Moving in from the West towards Sunset.  Very Windy & Cool with Highs 56-66 (Northwest to Southeast…63-64 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds E/S 20-30
WED NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers Increasing from West to East during the Evening, then Diminishing by Daybreak.  Not too Chilly with Lows 52-55.
THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers.  Breezy with Highs 67-79 (North to South…71-76 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/S 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart