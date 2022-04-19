EVENING: Increasing Clouds. Chilly with Temps Falling into the 40s. Sunset 7:30

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with Spotty Showers. Chilly with Lows 39-41. Sunrise 6:08

WEDNESDAY: Clouds Increasing with Showers/T’Showers Moving in from the West towards Sunset. Very Windy & Cool with Highs 56-66 (Northwest to Southeast…63-64 in the Evansville Metro). Winds E/S 20-30

WED NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers Increasing from West to East during the Evening, then Diminishing by Daybreak. Not too Chilly with Lows 52-55.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers. Breezy with Highs 67-79 (North to South…71-76 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/S 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart