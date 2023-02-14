Wind ADVISORY until 3:00 am Wednesday​

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers Diminishing from West to East.  Very Windy (Gusts Over 40 mph Possible) & Very Warm with Near Steady Temps of 55-60.  Sunset 5:28

OVERNIGHT:  Scattered Showers Ending then Some Clearing.  Strong Winds Diminishing & Very Warm with Lows 47-54 (Northwest to Southeast…52-53 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:40

WEDNESDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Windy & Very Warm with Highs 64-71 (Northwest to Southeast…69-70 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/S 15-25

WED NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Showers/Storms Moving in from the South After Midnight (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Along/South of the Ohio River).  Very Warm with Lows 47-59 (Northwest to Southeast…54-56 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe – Highest Chances East of US 41), Ending After Noon.  Turning Very Windy & Colder with Morning Highs of 56-65 (Northwest to Southeast…64-65 in the Evansville Metro), then Temps Falling into the 40s After Noon.  Winds S/NW 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart