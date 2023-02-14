Wind ADVISORY until 3:00 am Wednesday​​

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Showers Diminishing from West to East. Very Windy (Gusts Over 40 mph Possible) & Very Warm with Near Steady Temps of 55-60. Sunset 5:28

OVERNIGHT: Scattered Showers Ending then Some Clearing. Strong Winds Diminishing & Very Warm with Lows 47-54 (Northwest to Southeast…52-53 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:40

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Windy & Very Warm with Highs 64-71 (Northwest to Southeast…69-70 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/S 15-25

WED NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Showers/Storms Moving in from the South After Midnight (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Along/South of the Ohio River). Very Warm with Lows 47-59 (Northwest to Southeast…54-56 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe – Highest Chances East of US 41), Ending After Noon. Turning Very Windy & Colder with Morning Highs of 56-65 (Northwest to Southeast…64-65 in the Evansville Metro), then Temps Falling into the 40s After Noon. Winds S/NW 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart